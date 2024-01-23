Mar. Ene 23rd, 2024

«LA SOCIEDAD DE LA NIEVE» LOGRÓ DOS NOMINACIONES A LOS OSCAR: LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS

La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebrará el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood y se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena norteamericana ABC.

Por cuarta ocasión, será el presentador Jimmy Kimmel el encargado de dirigir de la gala más importante del cine internacional.

 

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar los nominados, entro los que se destaca Oppenheimer, con un total de 14 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto.

 

En segundo lugar de la terna se encuentra Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 12 nominaciones. La cinta protagonizada por Emma Stone que narra la historia de una mujer que es regresada a la vida por un científico loco, también dio mucho de qué hablar en premiaciones anteriores como los Critics Choice Awards y los Globos de Oro.

 

Además, «La sociedad de la nieve», película que narra la tragedia de los Andes y que está arrasando en Netflix, consiguió dos nominaciones para los próximos Oscar.  Maquillaje y peluquería y Mejor película internacional son las dos categorías en las que ha logrado meterse la película española, a pesar de que estaba en la prelista para otras como Mejores Efectos Visuales o Mejor diseño de sonido.

 

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

 

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

 

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

 

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

 

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

 

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

 

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

 

America Ferrera – Barbie

 

Jodie Foster – Nyad

 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

 

Anatomy of a Fall

 

The Holdovers

 

Maestro

 

May December

 

Past Live

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

 

American Fiction

 

Barbie

 

Oppenheimer

 

Poor Things

 

The Zone of Interest

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

 

Letter to a Pig

 

Ninety-Five Senses

 

Our Uniform

 

Pachyderme

 

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

 

Barbie

 

Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Napoleon

 

Oppenheimer

 

Poor Things

 

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

 

Golda

 

Maestro

 

Oppenheimer

 

Poor Things

 

Society of the Snow

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

 

The After

 

Invincible

 

Knight of Fortune

 

Red, White and Blue

 

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

 

«The Fire Inside» (Flamin’ Hot)

 

«I’m Just Ken» (Barbie)

 

«It Never Went Away» (American Symphony)

 

«Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)» (Killers of the Flower Moon)

 

«What Was I Made For?» (Barbie)

 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

 

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

 

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

 

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

 

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

 

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

 

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

 

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

 

The Eternal Memory

 

Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger

 

20 Days in Mariupol

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

 

The ABCs of Book Banning

 

The Barber of Little Rock

 

Island in Between

 

The Last Repair Shop

 

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

 

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

 

Io Capitano (Italy)

 

Perfect Days (Japan)

 

Society of the Snow (Spain)

 

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

 

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

 

The Boy and the Heron

 

Elemental

 

Nimona

 

Robot Dreams

 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

 

Barbie

 

Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Napoleon

 

Oppenheimer

 

Poor Things

 

MEJOR MONTAJE

 

Anatomy of a Fall

 

The Holdovers

 

Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Oppenheimer

 

Poor Things

 

MEJOR SONIDO

 

The Creator

 

Maestro

 

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

 

Oppenheimer

 

The Zone of Interest

 

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

 

The Creator

 

Godzilla: Minus One

 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

 

Napoleon

 

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

 

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

 

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

 

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

 

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

 

Annette Bening (Nyad)

 

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

 

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

 

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

 

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

 

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

 

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

 

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

 

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

 

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

 

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

 

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

 

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

 

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

 

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

 

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA

 

American Fiction

 

Anatomy of a Fall

 

Barbie

 

The Holdovers

 

Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Maestro

 

Oppenheimer

 

Past Lives

 

Poor Things

 

The Zone of Interest

