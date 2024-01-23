«LA SOCIEDAD DE LA NIEVE» LOGRÓ DOS NOMINACIONES A LOS OSCAR: LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS

Envíanos información, audios, mensajes al 3644 404921 / 3644 688080.

La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebrará el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood y se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena norteamericana ABC.

Por cuarta ocasión, será el presentador Jimmy Kimmel el encargado de dirigir de la gala más importante del cine internacional.

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar los nominados, entro los que se destaca Oppenheimer, con un total de 14 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto.

En segundo lugar de la terna se encuentra Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 12 nominaciones. La cinta protagonizada por Emma Stone que narra la historia de una mujer que es regresada a la vida por un científico loco, también dio mucho de qué hablar en premiaciones anteriores como los Critics Choice Awards y los Globos de Oro.

Además, «La sociedad de la nieve», película que narra la tragedia de los Andes y que está arrasando en Netflix, consiguió dos nominaciones para los próximos Oscar. Maquillaje y peluquería y Mejor película internacional son las dos categorías en las que ha logrado meterse la película española, a pesar de que estaba en la prelista para otras como Mejores Efectos Visuales o Mejor diseño de sonido.

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Live

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

«The Fire Inside» (Flamin’ Hot)

«I’m Just Ken» (Barbie)

«It Never Went Away» (American Symphony)

«Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)» (Killers of the Flower Moon)

«What Was I Made For?» (Barbie)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR MONTAJE

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR SONIDO

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Relacionado