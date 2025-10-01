FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO ARGENTINA VS. AUSTRALIA
Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Argentina vs. Australia por el Mundial Sub-20.
Formaciones de Argentina y Australia para la fecha 2 del Mundial Sub-20
- Argentina: Santino Barbi; Dylan Gorosito, Tobías Ramírez, Valente Pierani o Juan Manuel Villalba, Julio Soler; Milton Delgado, Valentino Acuña o Tobías Andrada; Maher Carrizo, Álvaro Montoro o Gianluca Prestianni, Santino Andino y Mateo Silvetti o Alejo Sarco. DT: Diego Placente.
- Australia: Steven Hall; Joshua Inserra, Sebastián Esposito, Panagiotis Kikianis, Fabia Vincenzo Talladira; Daniel Bennie, Rhys Marlon Youlley, Paul Okon, Alexander Badolato; Luka Jovanovic, Musa Touré. DT: Trevor Morgan.
Cómo ver en vivo Argentina vs. Australia
La televisación estará a cargo de Telefe. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.