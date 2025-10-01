Jue. Oct 2nd, 2025

FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO ARGENTINA VS. AUSTRALIA

By Redaccion 3 horas ago

Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Argentina vs. Australia por el Mundial Sub-20.

Fútbol libre por celular: cómo ver en vivo Argentina vs. Australia

La Selección Argentina Sub 20 afronta esta noche un importante partido ante Australia por la segunda fecha del Grupo D del Mundial que se está celebrando en Chile. El encuentro se jugará este miércoles, desde las 20, en el Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander de Valparaíso y será televisado por Telefe y DGo.

El equipo de Diego Placente llega con el ánimo alto tras un debut triunfal: superó a Cuba por 3-1 a pesar de sufrir la expulsión de Santiago Fernández a los diez minutos. La victoria se cimentó en el doblete de Alejo Sarco y un gol de Ian Subiabre, quien ingresó en la segunda mitad. Con estos tres puntos, Argentina tiene una oportunidad de oro para sellar su clasificación a los octavos de final ya en esta jornada. Esto se concretaría si, a primera hora, Italia logra vencer a Cuba.

En contraste, Australia está obligada a reaccionar. Luego de caer por la mínima (1-0) ante Italia en su estreno, el equipo necesita desesperadamente sumar una victoria para mantener vivas sus esperanzas de avanzar. Por lo tanto, el partido de esta noche representa una cruce vital para ambas selecciones, que llegan con realidades opuestas pero persiguiendo el mismo objetivo de la siguiente ronda.

Formaciones de Argentina y Australia para la fecha 2 del Mundial Sub-20

  • Argentina: Santino Barbi; Dylan Gorosito, Tobías Ramírez, Valente Pierani o Juan Manuel Villalba, Julio Soler; Milton Delgado, Valentino Acuña o Tobías Andrada; Maher Carrizo, Álvaro Montoro o Gianluca Prestianni, Santino Andino y Mateo Silvetti o Alejo Sarco. DT: Diego Placente.
  • Australia: Steven Hall; Joshua Inserra, Sebastián Esposito, Panagiotis Kikianis, Fabia Vincenzo Talladira; Daniel Bennie, Rhys Marlon Youlley, Paul Okon, Alexander Badolato; Luka Jovanovic, Musa Touré. DT: Trevor Morgan.

Cómo ver en vivo Argentina vs. Australia

La televisación estará a cargo de Telefe. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.

