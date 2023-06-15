Vie. Jun 16th, 2023

CASTELLI “TODOS LOS PRE CANDIDATOS LOCALES QUE PODRAS ELEGIR EL 18”

El domingo 18 en cada urna los electores podrán  encontrar con una gran cantidad de boletas,  10 boletas de pre candidatos a gobernadores, 8  boletas de pre candidatos a Intendentes, 11 boletas de pre candidatos a concejales, 25 boletas de pre candidatos a diputados provincial, haciendo un total  32 boletas entre cortas y largas.-

Pre candidatos A INTENDENTES Y CONCEJALES de JUAN JOSE CASTELLI

Lista 179 CIUDADANOS A GOBERNAR 

Precandidato a intendente BRAIAN KOLER

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo DIEGO  GUSTAVO LOPEZ

Lista 610  FRENTE INTEGRADOR 

Precandidato a intendente  Gustavo  Lisandro MARTINEZ

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Dra Laura Daniela JUAREZ

Lista 652  FRENTE CHAQUEÑO

PJC 17 DE OCTUBRE

Precandidato a intendente    Pio Oscar SANDER

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Soledad RACH

   

PJC UNIDOS POR CASTELLI

Precandidato a intendente    Oscar Alberto NIEVAS

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Franco TIBERIO

PTP

Precandidato a intendente    Monica FIGUEROA

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Fernando RUIZ DIAZ

PSU SOCIALISTAS UNIDOS

Precandidato a intendente    Pio Oscar SANDER

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Vanesa Romina AGUIRRE

LISTA 653 JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO

ORDEN Y TRABAJO

Precandidato a intendente    Colo LAZZARINI

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Cynthia FRIAS  Oficial

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  pelusa PEREZ   Colectora Libertario

CHACO CAMBIA

Precandidato a intendente    Agustin Bochi DETZEL

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Mirian Jacket CASTELLI CAMBIA

 

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Dante Marcel RIVERO      BARRIOS UNIDOS

 

LISTA 659 LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

Precandidato a intendente  Adrian Favio ZUKIEWICH

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Leandro Exequiel KLEIN CORONEL

 

LISTA 665 FRENTE CER

Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo  Esteban BERNI

