CASTELLI “TODOS LOS PRE CANDIDATOS LOCALES QUE PODRAS ELEGIR EL 18”
El domingo 18 en cada urna los electores podrán encontrar con una gran cantidad de boletas, 10 boletas de pre candidatos a gobernadores, 8 boletas de pre candidatos a Intendentes, 11 boletas de pre candidatos a concejales, 25 boletas de pre candidatos a diputados provincial, haciendo un total 32 boletas entre cortas y largas.-
Pre candidatos A INTENDENTES Y CONCEJALES de JUAN JOSE CASTELLI
Lista 179 CIUDADANOS A GOBERNAR
Precandidato a intendente BRAIAN KOLER
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo DIEGO GUSTAVO LOPEZ
Lista 610 FRENTE INTEGRADOR
Precandidato a intendente Gustavo Lisandro MARTINEZ
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Dra Laura Daniela JUAREZ
Lista 652 FRENTE CHAQUEÑO
PJC 17 DE OCTUBRE
Precandidato a intendente Pio Oscar SANDER
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Soledad RACH
PJC UNIDOS POR CASTELLI
Precandidato a intendente Oscar Alberto NIEVAS
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Franco TIBERIO
PTP
Precandidato a intendente Monica FIGUEROA
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Fernando RUIZ DIAZ
PSU SOCIALISTAS UNIDOS
Precandidato a intendente Pio Oscar SANDER
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Vanesa Romina AGUIRRE
LISTA 653 JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO
ORDEN Y TRABAJO
Precandidato a intendente Colo LAZZARINI
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Cynthia FRIAS Oficial
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo pelusa PEREZ Colectora Libertario
CHACO CAMBIA
Precandidato a intendente Agustin Bochi DETZEL
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Mirian Jacket CASTELLI CAMBIA
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Dante Marcel RIVERO BARRIOS UNIDOS
LISTA 659 LA LIBERTAD AVANZA
Precandidato a intendente Adrian Favio ZUKIEWICH
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Leandro Exequiel KLEIN CORONEL
LISTA 665 FRENTE CER
Pre candidato a presidente de Concejo Esteban BERNI