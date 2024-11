Uruguay's president-elect, Yamandu Orsi, of the Frente Amplio coalition, gestures next to vice president-elect Carolina Cosse during his victory speech after the presidential runoff election in Montevideo on November 24, 2024. The leftist Yamandú Orsi, elected president of Uruguay after Sunday's ballot, promised to call ‘again and again’ for national dialogue in a speech to his supporters after the election results showed him as the winner. (Photo by Santiago Mazzarovich / AFP)