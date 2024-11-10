RELEVANDO PROPUESTAS Y NECESIDADES STJ VISITÓ JUZGADOS DE PAZ DE EL PARAISAL Y EL PALMAR
PÓRTICO MULTIMEDIOS: envíanos información, audios, mensajes al 3644-688080/3644-404921
El presidente del Superior Tribunal de Justicia del Chaco visitó los juzgados de paz de El Paraisal y El Palmar para dialogar respecto a propuestas y necesidades puntuales con el objetivo de fortalecer los juzgados como garantía de acceso a Justicia.
En El Paraisal fue recibido por la jueza María Emilia Marinich, la secretaria Marisa Alarcón. SECRETARIA y el auxiliar Carlos Marianovich. En tanto que en El Palmar estuvieron presentes la jueza Laura Soledad Borelli, el secretario provisorio Fernando Sebastián Iawerniuk y la auxiliar administrativa Alejandra Gabriela Fernández.