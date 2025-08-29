FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO NEWELL’S VS. BARRACAS CENTRAL
Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Newell’s vs. Barracas Central por el Torneo Clausura 2025.
Los posibles 11 del encuentro entre Newell’s vs. Barracas Central
- Newell’s: Juan Espínola; Alejo Montero, Fabián Noguera, Víctor Cuesta, Alejo Tabares; Luca Regiardo, Ever Banega, Luciano Herrera, Gonzalo Maroni; Darío Benedetto y Carlos González. DT: Cristian Fabbiani.
- Barracas Central: Marcos Ledesma; Nicolás Demartini, Kevin Jappert, Yonatthan Rak; Nahuel Barrios, Dardo Miloc, Iván Tapia, Rodrigo Insúa; Facundo Bruera, Gonzalo Morales, Javier Ruiz. DT: Rubén Darío Insua.
Cómo ver en vivo Newell’s vs. Barracas Central por el Torneo Clausura
La televisación estará a cargo de TNT Sports Premium. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.