Vie. Ago 29th, 2025

FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO NEWELL’S VS. BARRACAS CENTRAL

By Redaccion 42 minutos ago

PORTICO NOTICIAS 3644-405972 / 3644-404921 _PORTICO FM 3644-688080

Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Newell’s vs. Barracas Central por el Torneo Clausura 2025.

Fútbol libre por celular: cómo ver en vivo Newells vs. Barracas Central

Por la séptima jornada del Torneo Clausura 2025, Newell’s afronta un partido clave en el estadio Coloso Marcelo Bielsa este viernes a las 19, cuando reciba a Barracas Central en el marco de la Zona A.

La Lepra sumó apenas empates ante Aldosivi, Central Córdoba y Defensa y Justicia, además de caídas frente a Banfield y su eterno rival. Este escenario lo mantiene por fuera de la zona de clasificación, lo que genera presión adicional de cara a un duelo que se jugará con la exigencia de su gente en las tribunas.

Con Rubén Darío Insua al mando, el Guapo sorprendió a propios y extraños con una campaña sólida que lo mantiene en posiciones de clasificación y, además, en la pelea por un lugar en la Copa Sudamericana. Su empate frente a Defensa y Justicia en la última fecha lo bajó momentáneamente de la cima, ya que Estudiantes logró superarlo, pero ahora tiene la oportunidad de recuperar el liderazgo si consigue un buen resultado en Rosario.

Los posibles 11 del encuentro entre Newell’s vs. Barracas Central

  • Newell’s: Juan Espínola; Alejo Montero, Fabián Noguera, Víctor Cuesta, Alejo Tabares; Luca Regiardo, Ever Banega, Luciano Herrera, Gonzalo Maroni; Darío Benedetto y Carlos González. DT: Cristian Fabbiani.
  •  Barracas Central: Marcos Ledesma; Nicolás Demartini, Kevin Jappert, Yonatthan Rak; Nahuel Barrios, Dardo Miloc, Iván Tapia, Rodrigo Insúa; Facundo Bruera, Gonzalo Morales, Javier Ruiz. DT: Rubén Darío Insua.

Cómo ver en vivo Newell’s vs. Barracas Central por el Torneo Clausura

La televisación estará a cargo de TNT Sports Premium. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.

Deja un comentario

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com