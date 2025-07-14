Mar. Jul 15th, 2025

FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO BANFIELD VS. DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA

By Redaccion 5 horas ago

PÓRTICO MULTIMEDIOS: envíanos información, audios, mensajes al 3644-688080/3644-404921

Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia por el Torneo Clausura 2025.

Por la primera fecha del Torneo Clausura 2025, Banfield y Defensa y Justicia se enfrentan este lunes a las 19 en el estadio Florencio Sola. El partido se perfila como un cruce de estilos: el local, con urgencia de puntos y posiblemente más cauteloso; el visitante, con el deseo de reestructurarse desde el juego.

El Taladro se encuentra entre los cuatro peores promedios de la categoría y también muy comprometido en la tabla anual, a apenas cinco puntos del último lugar. En la Copa Argentina, su eliminación frente a Tigre (2-0) profundizó la crisis futbolística y la presión sobre el plantel.

Eliminado de la Copa Sudamericana y también fuera de la Copa Argentina, el equipo de Florencio Varela decidió renovar su conducción técnica. Mariano Soso, quien ya había tenido un breve ciclo entre 2019 y 2020, regresa al banco para intentar enderezar el rumbo.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia: formaciones del duelo

  • Banfield: Facundo Sanguinetti, Ramiro Di Luciano, Alexis Maldonado, Brandon Oviedo, Ignacio Abraham; Martín Rio, Santiago Esquivel, Santiago Lopez García, Tomás Ardoyan; Lisandro Piñeiro y Marcos Arturia. DT: Pedro Troglio.
  •  Defensa y Justicia: Enrique Bologna, Ezequiel Cannavo, Tobías Rubio, Rafael Delgado, Alexis Soto; César Perez, Kevin Gutierrez, Aaron Molinas, Lucas González, Abiel Osorio y Thiago Martinez. DT: Mariano Soso.

Cómo ver en vivo Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia

La televisación estará a cargo de ESPN Premium. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.

Deja un comentario

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com