FÚTBOL LIBRE POR CELULAR: CÓMO VER EN VIVO BANFIELD VS. DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA
Se puede ver el fútbol libre de cables y antenas en vivo en el celular, y sin riesgo. Cómo ver Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia por el Torneo Clausura 2025.
Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia: formaciones del duelo
- Banfield: Facundo Sanguinetti, Ramiro Di Luciano, Alexis Maldonado, Brandon Oviedo, Ignacio Abraham; Martín Rio, Santiago Esquivel, Santiago Lopez García, Tomás Ardoyan; Lisandro Piñeiro y Marcos Arturia. DT: Pedro Troglio.
- Defensa y Justicia: Enrique Bologna, Ezequiel Cannavo, Tobías Rubio, Rafael Delgado, Alexis Soto; César Perez, Kevin Gutierrez, Aaron Molinas, Lucas González, Abiel Osorio y Thiago Martinez. DT: Mariano Soso.
Cómo ver en vivo Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia
La televisación estará a cargo de ESPN Premium. Además, se podrá seguir desde cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de las aplicaciones Flow, Telecentro Play y DirecTV GO.