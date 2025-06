EL ATAQUE SORPRESA DE ESTADOS UNIDOS A IRÁN LLEVÓ 37 SIGILOSAS HORAS, MÁS DE 125 AVIONES Y EL DESPLIEGUE DE ARMAMENTO INÉDITO

A B-2 Spirit receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 931st Air Refueling Group, McConnell AFB, Kansas, over the Indian Ocean, on March 27, 2003. The KC-135 Crew is currently assigned to the 405th Air Expeditionary Wing, forward deployed location, Southwest Asiaover Iraq, March 27, 2003. A U.S. B-2 bomber on Friday dropped two earth-shattering 4,600-pound (2,086 kg) "bunker-buster" bombs on a downtown Baghdad communications tower, defense officials said. it was the first use of the big bombs in a week-long pounding of the Iraqi capital. [U.S.-led jets and ships have used more than 5,000 bombs and missiles against Baghdad and across Iraq in a war to depose President Saddam Hussein.]