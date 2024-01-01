Lun. Ene 1st, 2024

RESISTENCIA «POLICIAS DE FRANCO, CUMPLEN CON SERVICIOS DE SEGURIDAD EN ESPECTACULOS PUBLICOS»

FECHA: 01/01/2024

HORARIO: 01:00 A 06:00

OBJETO: Ccar. Inicio Servicio Fista Fin de Año.

 

LUGAR LANZAMIENTO: Cancha  de Hockey Club  A. Sarmiento

 

ORDEN DE OPERACIONES N° 2517-DOM/2.023.

 

Coordinador del Servicio

Comisario Mayor  Graciela Noemi Duarte

 

Supervisor de Servicio

Comisario Inspector Alejandro Raul Gonzalez

 

PERSONAL AFECTADO:

DIRECCIÓN DE GABINETE

Cabo 1° Sergio Espeso

Agentes Miguel  Almiron

 

 

DIRECCIÓN DE ADMINISTRACIÓN

 

Cabo  Ivan Sotelo

Agente Luana Galarza

 

DIRECCIÓN DE PERSONAL

Cabo 1° Ayelen  Sosa

Cabo Fernando Folmer

 

DEPARTAMENTO 911

Agente Pol Gaston  Lazatii

Agente Pol.  Carlos Vega

 

DEPARTAMENTO  ANTECEDENTES PERSONAL:

 

Cabo pol Leandro Pedrozo

Cobo pol Rocío  Sotelo

 

COMISARIA UNDÉCIMA RESISTENCIA

Oficial Subayudante Fabian Insauralde

 

OBSERVACIONES:

La totalidad del personal afectado fue distribuido conforme la presente Orden de Operaciones. De surgir Novedades al respecto se informará a la brevedad.

Se informó:

 

Of. 911.

Of. D.G.S.M.

Inspector de Turno.

 

Comisario de Pol. Cristian Javier MACIEL- Comisario de Policía,  Jefe de Servicio.

