RESISTENCIA «POLICIAS DE FRANCO, CUMPLEN CON SERVICIOS DE SEGURIDAD EN ESPECTACULOS PUBLICOS»
FECHA: 01/01/2024
HORARIO: 01:00 A 06:00
OBJETO: Ccar. Inicio Servicio Fista Fin de Año.
LUGAR LANZAMIENTO: Cancha de Hockey Club A. Sarmiento
ORDEN DE OPERACIONES N° 2517-DOM/2.023.
Coordinador del Servicio
Comisario Mayor Graciela Noemi Duarte
Supervisor de Servicio
Comisario Inspector Alejandro Raul Gonzalez
PERSONAL AFECTADO:
DIRECCIÓN DE GABINETE
Cabo 1° Sergio Espeso
Agentes Miguel Almiron
DIRECCIÓN DE ADMINISTRACIÓN
Cabo Ivan Sotelo
Agente Luana Galarza
DIRECCIÓN DE PERSONAL
Cabo 1° Ayelen Sosa
Cabo Fernando Folmer
DEPARTAMENTO 911
Agente Pol Gaston Lazatii
Agente Pol. Carlos Vega
DEPARTAMENTO ANTECEDENTES PERSONAL:
Cabo pol Leandro Pedrozo
Cobo pol Rocío Sotelo
COMISARIA UNDÉCIMA RESISTENCIA
Oficial Subayudante Fabian Insauralde
OBSERVACIONES:
La totalidad del personal afectado fue distribuido conforme la presente Orden de Operaciones. De surgir Novedades al respecto se informará a la brevedad.
Se informó:
Of. 911.
Of. D.G.S.M.
Inspector de Turno.
Comisario de Pol. Cristian Javier MACIEL- Comisario de Policía, Jefe de Servicio.