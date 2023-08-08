MIRAFLORES “REUBICADOS CORTAN LA RUTA DE ACCESO DESDE AYER Y ORIGINAROS INICIARON HOY, CONTINUARA POR TIEMPO INDETERMINADO
Unas 20 familias reubicadas solicitan respuesta urgente a los acuerdos firmados entre ellos y funcionarios “estas son unas 20 familias, que han decidido realizar el corte por tiempo indeterminado”.-
En la jornada de HOY se sumaron al corte sobre la ruta provincial N° 9 la organización social que responde a MARCOS LOPEZ, también solicitan respuesta urgente a los acuerdos firmados”