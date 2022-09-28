MIRAFLORES IMÁGENES Y VIDEO “MUJERES AGREDEN AL SECRETARIO DE DESARROLLO SOCIAL DE MIRAFLORES Y ENCIERRAN A PERSONAL DE VIVIENDAS, MOMENTOS DE TENSION”
Ocurrió Ayer
La noticia de Miraflores fue que el IPDUV había sorteado 32 viviendas, pero el lamentable hecho ocurrió a posterior cuando personal del vivienda, acompañado por el Secretario de Desarrollo Social Roberto Gil recorrían el lugar donde vivían los beneficiarios que salieron sorteados, como parte del recorrido fueron a las viviendas, allí ocupas o manifestantes mantuvieron encerrados por al personal de viviendas y agredieron a funcionario municipal.-
En el video se ve como Roberto Gil secretario de Desarrollo Social de la municipalidad es agredido por Mujeres con banderas de los pueblos Wipalla aparentemente con un chicote.-