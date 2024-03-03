FUNCIONARIOS PROVINCIALES Y POLICIALES RECORREN LAS ZONAS AFECTADAS POR EL TEMPORAL
*DIRECCION GENERAL SEGURIDAD METROPOLITANA- DEPARTAMENTO 911*
*FECHA:* 03/03/24
*SÍNTESIS:* Siendo la hora indicada al margen se encuentran presentes realizando recorrida a pie por el Barrio *Villa Don Andres*, la Ministra de Desarrollo Humano Dra. CARINA BOTERI DISOFF; Secretario Asuntos Estratégicos Sr. MARCOS RECICO; Secretaria General de la Gobernación Dra. CAROLINA MERIÑO; Secretario de Políticas Sociales Sr. MARCELO BARRIOS, junto al señor Subjefe de Policia Comisario General SILVA MANUEL VICTORIANO, quienes realizan relevamiento de familias abnegadas por las inclemencias climáticas. De haber lugar Ampliare.
*Atte. CRIO. INSPECTOR RAMIREZ DIANA- Inspector Turno Dpto*