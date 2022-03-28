CODA GANÓ COMO MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LOS OSCAR: ESTOS FUERON LOS GANADORES EN CADA CATEGORÍA
Ya se realizó la ceremonia que premia a las producciones cinematográficas en el tradicional Dolby Theatre, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California.
Esta nueva entrega contó con muchos momentos sorprendentes; dentro de ellos, estuvo el anuncio del ganador a Mejor Película, ya que se preveía que “El poder del perro” iba a ser la que se alzara con el galardón. Finalmente, el destino fue otro.
Estos fueron los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor Película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA” (GANADORA)
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (GANADORA)
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard” (GANADOR)
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor Dirección
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (GANADORA)
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)
- “No Time To Die” (“No Time to Die”) (GANADORA)
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)
Mejor Documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (GANADOR)
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “CODA” (GANADOR)
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “The Lost Daughter”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Guion Original
- “Belfast” (GANADOR)
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- “Cruella” (GANADORA)
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Película Extranjera
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, Bután
- “Flee”, Dinamarca
- “The Hand of God”, Italia
- “Drive My Car”, Japón (GANADORA)
- “The Worst Person in the World”, Noruega
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (GANADOR)
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Película Animada
- “Encanto” (GANADORA)
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (GANADORA)
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Mejor Sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune” (GANADOR)
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- “Dune” (GANADORA)
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball” (GANADOR)
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper” (GANADOR)
Mejor Cortometraje Live-Action
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye” (GANADOR)
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
- “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
Mejor Banda Sonora
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune” (GANADORA)
- “Encanto”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Montaje
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune” (GANADOR)
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “Dune” (GANADOR)
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (GANADORA)
- “House of Gucci”
Fuente: Noticias Argentinas