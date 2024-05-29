Mié. May 29th, 2024

ALUMNOS DE LA ESCUELA 255 FELIPE BOERO DE CASTELLI, CHACO, REALIZARÁN LA PROMESA DE LEALTAD EN ROSARIO EL 18 DE JUNIO DE 2024 A 13,30 HORAS

By Redaccion J

PODES ADQUIRIR O REALIZAR UNA COLABORACIÓN-DONACIÓN
La comisión organizadora pone a disposición de la comunidad las herramientas digitales para adquirir un número, para hacer transferencias de donaciones, colaboraciones y son los siguientes PROFESORA MARTA BERGIA teléfono 3644 – 468671 Alias elda.bergia.marta Contamos con tu solidaridad y cooperación * Compartir para lograr el Proyecto

