ALUMNOS DE LA ESCUELA 255 FELIPE BOERO DE CASTELLI, CHACO, REALIZARÁN LA PROMESA DE LEALTAD EN ROSARIO EL 18 DE JUNIO DE 2024 A 13,30 HORAS
PODES ADQUIRIR O REALIZAR UNA COLABORACIÓN-DONACIÓN
La comisión organizadora pone a disposición de la comunidad las herramientas digitales para adquirir un número, para hacer transferencias de donaciones, colaboraciones y son los siguientes PROFESORA MARTA BERGIA teléfono 3644 – 468671 Alias elda.bergia.marta Contamos con tu solidaridad y cooperación * Compartir para lograr el Proyecto